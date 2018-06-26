Overdrive has learnt that the highly anticipated BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India on July 18, 2018. Bookings have already begun across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in the country from June 8, 2018. Customers are required to pay Rs 50,000 as the booking amount to block their G 310 R or G 310 GS.

Overdrive was the first to report that the G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India around July-August 2018. We got exclusive information about this at the 2018 Auto Expo when the company told us that there was only some paperwork that was left to be done.

Both the G310 R and G310 GS are on sale in international markets and exported from India. The bikes are powered by a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and generates 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired to a six speed transmission.

The G310 R is a street naked while the G310 GS is a focused adventure tourer. It comes equipped with longer travel suspension than the R and a larger front wheel as well. It also has dual-purpose tyres and an engine sump guard. Both bikes get ABS as standard. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is built by the TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

There is no word on pricing yet officially, though we hear the BMW G 310 R is expected to retail above Rs 3 lakh ex-showroom, while the G 310 GS will retail at well over Rs 3.5 lakh.