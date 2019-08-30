Sheldon Pinto

BMW has issued a recall for three of its two-wheelers in the United States. The issue is to do with the two-wheelers’ brakes on certain models and will reportedly affect 5,938 units that have been sold in the United States.

The models recalled by BMW include the G 310 R roadster (2017-2020), the G 310 GS adventure tourer (2018-2020) and the 2019 C 400 X scooter.

As per the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), the brake issue is to do with exposure to environmental conditions that can lead to corrosion of the brake calliper piston bore. This would affect the clearance of the bore causing it to freeze up and in turn, prevent the brake pads from biting on to the brake disc or at times even releasing it, resulting in a lock-up, which can be quite dangerous and result in accidents.

As per BMW North America, owners of these motorcycles and scooters will be notified by the manufacturer and dealerships will replace the front and rear brake callipers at no extra cost.

This is not the first time the India-made motorcycles have been recalled.

In July 2018, BMW recalled the two motorcycles (not the scooter) over an issue concerning the side stand and a part of the frame that is connected to the side stand. As per the NHTSA, prolonged use of the side stand might lead to breakage from the part of the frame holding it. As per a previous report, everything from the engine to the frame has been developed by BMW while TVS simply provided a cost-effective production base.

The BMW G 310 R is a naked roadster that was also launched in India in collaboration with TVS and is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW G 310 GS was also launched in India in 2018 at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW India confirmed to Autocar India that none of the two-wheeler models sold in the country have been affected by the problem.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.