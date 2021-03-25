tech2 News Staff

BMW Motorrad has announced prices of its latest motorcycle for India - the M1000RR. Based on the S1000RR litre-class superbike, the BMW M1000RR has been launched at Rs 42 lakh, and the higher-spec BMW M1000RR Competition is priced at Rs 45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The M1000RR is the first M-badged motorcycle, but you do pay quite a lot for the privilege, as these prices mean the M1000RR costs almost twice as much as the motorcycle it is based on.

The M1000RR is a homologation special (created by BMW Motorrad to meet FIM World Superbike Championship regulations); a lighter, more powerful iteration of the S1000RR with a 16 mm longer wheelbase to give it added high-speed stability.

The S1000RR's 999 cc inline-four engine is now equipped with lighter pistons and other components, which sees total output rise to 212 hp (from the S1000RR’s 207 hp) The 0-100 kph time for the BMW M1000RR is pegged at 3.1 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the S1000RR), and it’s said to be nearly half a second quicker to 200 kph compared to the bike it’s based on. Top speed of the BMW M1000RR is rated at 306 kph. BMW has worked on the engine to ensure it delivers stronger mid-range and top-end performance, which will come in handy on the racetrack.

In addition to having carbonfibre inserts in the bodywork and 17-inch M carbon wheels, the M1000RR also features an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, which shaves an additional 3.7 kg off the bike. All of these help bring the M1000RR’s wet weight down to 192 kg.

Also part of the M1000RR package are carbonfibre winglets (which provide 16.3 kg of downforce at 299 kph), Gear Shift Assist Pro that allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, a 6.5-inch instruments display and four ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. Launch control and a pitlane speed limiter come standard.

Over and above the standard M1000RR’s features, the BMW M1000RR Competition packs GPS-lap trigger, pillion seat cover, carbonfibre mudguards and a few more goodies that make it more track-friendly.