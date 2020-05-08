Friday, May 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

BMW India launched BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in India at Rs 1.29 crore

Prices for the standard 8 Series Gran Coupe start at Rs 1.29 crore while the M-Sport version comes in at Rs 1.55 crore


OverdriveMay 08, 2020 15:44:06 IST

BMW India has launched the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in India at Rs 1.29 crore. The 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door coupe-SUV that sits above the S and 6 series in the India line-up. It is derived from the 8 Series sportscar also available elsewhere.

The new 8 Series is based on CLAR platform and was revealed internationally in 2018. The Gran Coupe has been on sale internationally since 2019. Some notable design elements on the 8 Series are the long bonnet, an active grille much smaller than the ones the brand is fitting on some of its other cars and the slimmest headlights ever seen on a BMW are all present.

BMW India launched BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in India at Rs 1.29 crore

BMW M8 Gran coupe. Image: BMW US

Other design cues that reiterate the car's sportscar credentials are the strong character lines along the sides, the aggressively tapered glasshouse which meets the strong rear shoulder line, the heavily raked rear windscreen and the large trapezoidal tailpipes.

The interiors also bring about a new design theme which will find its way into more BMWs eventually. There is a new version of the all-digital instrument cluster and another display on the centre console which houses the latest iteration of iDrive. The cabin is trimmed in leather, aluminium and also comes with glass detailing on the centre console. Notable features available on the India-spec car are launch control, adaptive suspension with numerous drive modes, a sports exhaust system, panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, head-up display and 18-inch wheels.

A sportier M Sport variant is also on offer that adds an M-specific exterior package with contrasting element, a sportier interior package with a selection of Alcantara trim, M-badging and so on. Also available is soft-close doors, BMW laser lighting, four-zone climate control, TPMS, wider seat adjustment, 360-degree cameras, Harman-Kardon sound system and Parking Assistant.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is availble in India with the 840i engine option. This means it gets a 3.0-litre staright-six with 340PS and 500 Nm. This motor powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed auto. The 840i can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2s and go on to 250 kmph.

Prices for the standard 8 Series Gran Coupe start at Rs 1.29 crore while the M-Sport version comes in at Rs 1.55 crore

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BMW enters gaming PC scene with Haswell-powered M8

Jun 04, 2013
BMW enters gaming PC scene with Haswell-powered M8
Hands-on with the BMW M8

Hands-on with the BMW M8

Jun 04, 2013

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020