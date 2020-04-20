Overdrive

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW India, and a friend and compatriot in the industry. Affectionately known as Rudy, he took over the mantle at BMW India, after a four-year long stint as global president at Royal Enfield, and over 18 years at Unilever where he last served as vice president in Singapore.

Rudy was also a humanitarian, at the helm of a charity for underprivileged girl children, an award-winning golfer, and a passionate biker, with half a dozen or more motorcycles in his garage. Rest in peace, Rudy.

