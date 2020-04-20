Monday, April 20, 2020Back to
BMW Group India CEO and President, Rudratej Singh, passes away

Rudratez Singh took over BMW after a four-year long stint as a global president at Royal Enfield.


OverdriveApr 20, 2020 16:46:59 IST

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW India, and a friend and compatriot in the industry. Affectionately known as Rudy, he took over the mantle at BMW India, after a four-year long stint as global president at Royal Enfield, and over 18 years at Unilever where he last served as vice president in Singapore.

BMW Group India CEO and President, Rudratej Singh, passes away

Rudratej Singh, president and CEO, BMW India. Image: Twitter

Rudy was also a humanitarian, at the helm of a charity for underprivileged girl children, an award-winning golfer, and a passionate biker, with half a dozen or more motorcycles in his garage. Rest in peace, Rudy.

