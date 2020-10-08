Overdrive

BMW Motorrad India has also launched the updated G 310 R in India at Rs 2.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Much like the updated GS, the 2020 G 310 R comes with a new paint scheme that mimics the more premium F 900 R along with other updates in the engine which, as mentioned by BMW, makes for precise and smooth response. Bookings for the 2020 BMW G 310 R BSVI had already commenced while the deliveries for the same will commence from today, confirmed the German motorcycle manufacturer. Further, as a part of the bullet plan, customers can avail the updated G 310 R for an EMI of Rs 4,500 at an attractive rate of interest, states BMW.

In terms of visual update, the G 310 R features a Style Sport colour scheme in which special Limestone metallic colour combined with red rims and a red frame, for that sporty design. From the images, we do agree that the R now looks sportier than before sharing its resemblance with the more premium BMW roadsters. The lighting is all-LED with a DRL strip positioned in the middle. While the previous iteration had an issue of a loose headlight unit, we hope the same has been addressed in the new model. In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic color. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle.

The powertrain in the 2020 G 310 R is the 313cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection. However, in the transition to the cleaner and stricter BSVI emission norms, the G 310 GS BSVI has not compromised on its output figures as it still makes 34PS at 9 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500rpm. BMW claims that the motorcycles accelerate from 0 to 50kmph in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 kmph.

This powertrain now features assist and slipper clutch with a 6-speed transmission. The company mentions, it reduces engine drag torque and provides a significant increase in driving safety - particularly during braking manoeuvres involving simultaneous downshifting. It also offers significantly reduced operating forces at the clutch lever. Also, the 310 R like the GS now features ride-by-wire for more precise throttle response.