BMW Motorrad India has been in India for a few years now but their presence has been restricted with its CBU product lines. But the big event we have all be waiting for has been to be able to test and buy the first products from the BMW Motorrad-TVS tie-up. TVS Motor Co took the lead by launching the Apache RR 310 in India a few months ago, and now it's time for the G 310 R naked-sport and G 310 GS mini-adv to come out and play.

BMW Motorrad India announced that the prices — despite earlier rumours and speculation — will be competitive, Rs 2.99 lakh ex-Delhi for the G310R and Rs 3.49 lakh ex-Delhi for the G310GS. This places the bike close enough to the KTM 390 Duke and forthcoming KTM 390 Adventure for a direct contest in the market. The KTMs are cheaper and more powerful but the quality and premium perception of the BMW brand — from all of our social media interaction — is considerably higher.

BMW G 310 R

The G 310 R was, in fact, the first offspring of the TVS-BMW project. It debuted the reversed configuration single cylinder engine that powers all the three derivatives (so far) from the platform. Both bikes are powered by the 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 34PS at 9,500rpm and generates 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed transmission.

BMW G 310 GS

The GS obviously wears R 1200 GS inspired bodywork and it looks rather good too. Under the skin though is a motorcycle that is surprisingly close to the 310 R is spec. However, a taller ride height and a slightly more upright ergonomics package promise a convincing highway machine. At the European launch last year, journalists also reported reasonably good light off-road abilities though it's not a hardcore off-roader.

BMW G 310 R/G 310 GS history

The two 310s come from the TVS-BMW tie-up that began in 2013. BMW Motorrad leads the development while TVS is responsible for manufacturing. BMW Motorrad controls quality and earlier, Karsten Konductorow of BMW Motorrad had confirmed to Overdrive that the TVS-made bikes come in a single quality spec for the world as well as India. The only changes were those needed to meet local regulations — like saree guards and front number plates.

How to buy a BMW G 310 R or G 310 GS?

The bookings for the BMWs G 310 R and G 310 GS have been open for about two weeks at this point. Given the amount of anticipation, you're going to have to be in a queue. We believe waiting periods will be 2-3 months while BMW Motorrad India and TVS ramp up production to meet demand. BMW Motorrad India currently has 9 dealers including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai. More dealerships are expected to open in Chandigarh, Indore, and Hyderabad soon. The booking amount is Rs 50,000.