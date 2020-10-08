Overdrive

BMW Motorrad India has launched the updated G 310 GS at a price of Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. In addition to making it BSVI compliant, the G 310 GS also gets tweaked styling as well as updated mechanicals without any change in the state of the tune of the motor. BMW Motorrad India has confirmed that the deliveries of both the motorcycles will commence from today onward. Also, as a part of the bullet plan, the 2020 G 310 GS can be availed at an EMI of Rs 5,500 along with an attractive rate of interest.

The 2020 BMW G 310 GS looks almost identical to the motorcycle it replaces, except that it gets a mild revision in the form of all-LED lighting, The headlight design has been tweaked, with a LED DRL running across it, much like that on the premium 900R/XR. We hope BMW has worked on the mounting of the headlight unit, as there have been many instances where the headlight unit felt loose and has some movement.

Rest of bits concerning the front screen, tank design, seats and other parts are largely unchanged. What has been updated though are the colour options. The 2020 BMW G 310 GS gets the Rallye theme wherein the frame has been painted red and the beak and the top of the tank are in blue. Also, there is the '40 Years of GS' edition which gets yellow highlights similar to its elder siblings, the 750GS, 850GS and also the 1250 GS. Lastly, there is a plain polar white. If we had to choose from these options, it is the Rallye G 310 GS that looks more attractive than the other two options.

TFT instrumentation on the G 310 GS? something that had been speculated for long. Instead, the 2020 BMW G 310 GS retains the same LCD unit as the previous model with the amount of information on display.

The powertrain in the 2020 iteration of the G 310 GS is still the 313cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection. However, in the transition to the cleaner and stricter BSVI emission norms, the G 310 GS BSVI has not compromised on its output figures as it still makes 34PS at 9 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500rpm.

This engine now features assist and slipper clutch with a 6-speed transmission. The company mentions, it reduces engine drag torque and provides a significant increase in driving safety - particularly during braking manoeuvres involving simultaneous downshifting. It also offers significantly reduced operating forces at the clutch lever. Also, the 310 GS now features ride-by-wire for more precise throttle response.