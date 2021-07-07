tech2 News Staff

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off its brand-new electric scooter – the BMW CE 04. Showcased as the Concept Link a few years ago (and as the closer-to-production Definition CE 04 in 2020), the production-ready BMW CE 04 retains much of the concepts in terms of design, essaying a new chapter for BMW’s two-wheeler design and serving as a template for future electric models from BMW Motorrad. The CE 04 replaces the C Evolution scooter in the BMW Motorrad line-up, which was on sale abroad from 2014 to 2020.

It's safe to say the BMW CE 04 looks radical from every angle. With the 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the floor, BMW has taken creative liberty to script a new design language altogether. The angular bodywork will certainly polarise opinion, and other highlights include all-LED lighting (with adaptive headlights available as an option), solid disc-like 15-inch wheels, a ‘floating’ single-piece seat and the rather slim tail section.

Under the skin, it has a frame-mounted, liquid-cooled motor that produces up to 42 hp and 62 Nm of torque, powering the rear wheel via a belt drive system. The lithium-ion battery, the motor and some other components utilise the same technology that has gone into some BMW cars, such as the 225xe Active Tourer and the iX electric SUV. While it does weigh a significant 231 kg, all that torque is available right from the get-go, so the CE 04 can do 0-50 kph in a scant 2.6 seconds, 0-100 kph in 9.1 seconds and top out at 120 kph.

The BMW CE 04’s range is pegged at 130 kilometres (according to WMTC). Charging the battery from zero to 100 percent takes four hours and 20 minutes, but with the optional fast charger, that comes down to an hour and 40 minutes. A 20-80 percent charge with the fast charger is said to take 45 minutes.

The electric scooter gets a 35 mm telescopic fork, a single-sided swing arm and a preload adjustable shock absorber at the back. Twin 265 mm disc brakes (with fixed four-piston callipers) handle braking duties up front, with a single 265 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the more advanced ABS Pro system will be available as an option, along with dynamic traction control.

It has a total of four ride modes – ECO (for maximum range), Rain, Road, and the optional Dynamic mode. It’s also equipped with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated infotainment and navigation functions. Additionally, there’s a storage space for the rider’s smartphone with a USB-C charging port, and a side-opening storage compartment that can accommodate a half-face helmet. What’s more, BMW Motorrad is also offering a custom-made parka for CE 04 buyers, which features LED light guides that help make the rider more visible in low-visibility conditions.

In the UK, the BMW CE 04 is priced at £11,700, which is roughly Rs 12 lakh in our money. There’s no word on if BMW Motorrad plans to bring the CE 04 to India, but don’t be surprised to see it being introduced here in the time to come, as the CE 04 will serve as a halo product providing potential customers a taste of what future electric BMW bikes will be like.