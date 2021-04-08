Overdrive

BMW India has launched the BMW 6 Series GT facelift in India at a price starting at Rs 67.90 lakh. The locally-produced 6 Series GT is available with petrol or diesel powertrains - the 630i at Rs 67.90 lakh, the 620d Luxury Line at Rs 68.90 lakh, and the 630d M Sport at Rs 77.90 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Maintenance packages range from 2 years/40,000km to 10 years/2 lakh kilometres, and pricing starts at approximately Rs 52,000. Further, assured buy-back plans are also available, and online bookings made before the end of April will get complimentary BMW accessories and Lifestyle Collection products worth Rs 1.5 lakh, spanning the BMW Display key, headphones for the rear seat entertainment package and more.

New paint options on the 2021 6 Series span Tanzanite Blue metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic, and Bernina Grey Amber, apart from shades previously available. A new Carbon Black shade is exclusively available with the M Sport package.

The 2021 6 Series GT carries significant styling tweaks up front, with a larger grille, revised hood, bumpers and headlights now also available with BMW's Laserlight LED adaptive lighting. The rear updates extend to a revised LED light detailing in the taillights, a new bumper, and twin trapezoidal tail pipe exits. M Sport variants get trim detailing finished in high-gloss black, instead of chrome as on the Luxury Line. New wheel designs are also available and extend from 18-inch on the Luxury Line to 19-inch designs on the M Sport variant, going up to an optional 20-inches, with the option of blue or red brake callipers on the M Sport brakes. Additionally, the BMW Retrofit Sports brakes with ventilated rotors and four-piston callipers up front and floating one-piston callipers in the rear are available for order from the catalogue.

As for personalisation, up to eight leather upholstery options, and two interior wood trim finishes, are available between the 620d GT Luxury Line, 630i GT M Sport and 630d GT M Sport models, with Nappa leather upholstery being exclusive to the latter. The 6 Series GT's features list includes four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, electric sun blinds at the rear, reclining rear seat, twin 10.2-inch screens at the rear as part of the rear-seat entertainment Professional package, Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio, soft-close doors and more.

Coming to powertrain specifications, the BMW 630i GT M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 258 hp and 400 Nm torque, good for a 0-100 kph run in 6.5 seconds. The 620d GT's 2.0-litre diesel puts out 190 hp and 400 Nm, with a claimed 0-100 kph figure of 7.9 seconds. The range-topping 630d GT is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine, producing 265 hp and 620Nm, with a claimed 0-100 kph run in 6.1 seconds. All 6 Series GT variants are rear-wheel drive and utilise an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.