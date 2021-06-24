Thursday, June 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India: Check out prices, variants and more details

With the lower-spec petrol version discontinued, the 2021 BMW 5 Series range now starts at Rs 62.90 lakh.


OverdriveJun 24, 2021 20:24:08 IST

BMW has launched the facelifted, 2021 BMW 5 Series in India, with prices starting from Rs 62.90 lakh for the 530i M Sport version. This is the mid-life update for the seventh, G30 generation of the sedan and is the first significant update to this 5 Series since it was launched in India in 2017. The front of the new 5 Series now bears resemblance to the smaller (and newer) 3 Series. There's the new BMW signature L-shaped DRLs, while the Laser lighting option is available optionally. There's a larger and wider front grille as well along with a simpler design for the front bumper.

Further along, there is a new look to the alloy wheels while the tail-lamps get the same L-shaped 3D effect we've seen on newer BMWs. Lastly, the rear bumper too has been reworked and chromed exhaust surrounds have been added here too. The M-Sport version has also been redesigned to look a bit sharper than before. Two new paint options - the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber are now available.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series will be available in three versions. Image: BMW

The 2021 BMW 5 Series will be available in three versions. Image: BMW

On the inside, the new 5 Series features the latest iDrive infotainment system. The 12.3-inch screen is now available as standard across the range, while the fully digital instrument cluster has been added as well. Other than this, there is four-zone extensive climate controls, a new steering wheel and slightly different materials on the dash. Significantly, wireless Android Auto is now available as standard fitment across the line-up. The infotainment also gets the gesture control function as well as a voice assistant. Other notable features are a 360-degree camera, lumbar support, wireless charging, manual rear sun blinds and four-zone climate control. The M Sport version gets Laser lighting as standard with other versions being offered with adaptive LEDs with auto high beam. Petrol versions get three Sensatic perforated upholstery choices while the M Sport version gets sport seats and new interior trim choices.

Engine options for the 5 Series remain unchanged, but the 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance rolled out internationally has been given a miss for India. We continue to get the 520d 2.0-litre diesel engine with 190 hp/400 Nm and the 530d inline-six diesel with 290 hp/650 Nm. The 530i makes 255 hp and 350 Nm from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol. All three engines are paired with the ZF eight-speed torque converter and get adaptive suspension.

Prices start from Rs 62.90 lakh for the 530i M Sport. This goes up to Rs 63.90 lakh for the 320d Luxury Line and then to Rs 71.90 lakh for the 530d M Sport (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). This is a significant increase of around two to three lakh rupees over the pre-facelift car. The 5 Series competes with the likes of the Audi A6, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series facelift India launch scheduled for 24 June, to get styling tweaks and more equipment

Jun 18, 2021
BMW 5 Series facelift India launch scheduled for 24 June, to get styling tweaks and more equipment
BMW commences real-world tests of hydrogen fuel-cell EV drivetrain ahead of introduction in 2022

BMW

BMW commences real-world tests of hydrogen fuel-cell EV drivetrain ahead of introduction in 2022

Jun 21, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021