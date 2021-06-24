Overdrive

BMW has launched the facelifted, 2021 BMW 5 Series in India, with prices starting from Rs 62.90 lakh for the 530i M Sport version. This is the mid-life update for the seventh, G30 generation of the sedan and is the first significant update to this 5 Series since it was launched in India in 2017. The front of the new 5 Series now bears resemblance to the smaller (and newer) 3 Series. There's the new BMW signature L-shaped DRLs, while the Laser lighting option is available optionally. There's a larger and wider front grille as well along with a simpler design for the front bumper.

Further along, there is a new look to the alloy wheels while the tail-lamps get the same L-shaped 3D effect we've seen on newer BMWs. Lastly, the rear bumper too has been reworked and chromed exhaust surrounds have been added here too. The M-Sport version has also been redesigned to look a bit sharper than before. Two new paint options - the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber are now available.

On the inside, the new 5 Series features the latest iDrive infotainment system. The 12.3-inch screen is now available as standard across the range, while the fully digital instrument cluster has been added as well. Other than this, there is four-zone extensive climate controls, a new steering wheel and slightly different materials on the dash. Significantly, wireless Android Auto is now available as standard fitment across the line-up. The infotainment also gets the gesture control function as well as a voice assistant. Other notable features are a 360-degree camera, lumbar support, wireless charging, manual rear sun blinds and four-zone climate control. The M Sport version gets Laser lighting as standard with other versions being offered with adaptive LEDs with auto high beam. Petrol versions get three Sensatic perforated upholstery choices while the M Sport version gets sport seats and new interior trim choices.

Engine options for the 5 Series remain unchanged, but the 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance rolled out internationally has been given a miss for India. We continue to get the 520d 2.0-litre diesel engine with 190 hp/400 Nm and the 530d inline-six diesel with 290 hp/650 Nm. The 530i makes 255 hp and 350 Nm from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol. All three engines are paired with the ZF eight-speed torque converter and get adaptive suspension.

Prices start from Rs 62.90 lakh for the 530i M Sport. This goes up to Rs 63.90 lakh for the 320d Luxury Line and then to Rs 71.90 lakh for the 530d M Sport (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). This is a significant increase of around two to three lakh rupees over the pre-facelift car. The 5 Series competes with the likes of the Audi A6, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90.