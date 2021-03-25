Overdrive

BMW has launched a new base variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Named the BMW 220i Sport, this sits below the 220i M Sport in the line-up and is priced at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 220i Sport uses the same drivetrain as the M Sport but misses out on certain features for the more affordable price tag. The BMW 220i Sport is still equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, powered sport seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone air conditioning, LED lighting, cruise control with braking and the reversing assistant.

The Sport misses out on the larger touchscreen infotainment and the full-digital instrumentation, although it comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay and an analogue instrument cluster with a 5.1-inch display. The voice assistant continues although wireless charging and gesture control have been given a miss. The 220i also sits on smaller 17-inch wheels and doesn't come with the M Sport styling package.

The 220i Sport continues with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol with 190 hp and 280 Nm, and pairs with a seven-speed DCT. The Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport drive modes continue as well as does the actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system and the brake-based torque vectoring system on the front axles.

This variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe can be had in one non-metallic paint option - Alpine White - and three metallic options - Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. There are two interior upholstery choices - Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

BMW has also confirmed the launch of the Black Shadow limited edition model with the petrol option. Like the sold-out diesel version, this too will be an online exclusive. The BMW 2 Series competes with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine.