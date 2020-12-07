Overdrive

BMW India a new dark-themed limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Called the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition, this cosmetic upgrade is limited to only 24 cars in India and is priced at Rs 42.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This is a Rs 90,000 premium of the 220d M Sport this version is based on. The 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition comes fitted as standard with personalisation options from the BMW Individual's high-gloss shadow line package and M performance parts worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The Black Shadow Edition will be available on the BMW online shop only, starting today (7 December).

Additions to the Black Shadow Edition are the black mesh M grille, black outer mirror caps, a gloss-black M performance rear spoiler, black chrome tailpipes and 18-inch Y-forked M wheels in matt black. These wheels also get the weighted BMW logo that remains level on the move. This special edition is available with the Alpine White and Black Sapphire pain options and the Sensatec Oyster/Black interior trim.

The Black Shadow Edition remains mechanically unchanged, while the interiors and features list have been carried over from the M Sport variant. The only engine option, for now, is the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as seen in the 3 Series and makes the same 190PS at 4,000 rpm and 400Nm between 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. The motor is paired with the eight-speed ZF torque-converter gearbox with paddles and allows for a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.5s and a 235 kmph top speed. There is a launch control function as well, along with three drive modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport. Fuel efficiency is 18.64 kmpl.

Notable features are auto headlamps and wipers, BMW welcome projection and backlit door handles, dual-zone air conditioning, six-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable sport seats, 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, 10,25 infotainment with iDrive 7.0, voice assistant, 3D maps, 32 GB hard-disk, wireless Apple CarPlay and a reversing assistant. The M Sport versions feature gesture control, wireless charging, and a 10-speaker 205W sound system.

Prices for the BMW 2 Series line-up in India start from Rs 39.3 lakh for the 220d Sportline trim, with the 220d M Sport version priced at Rs 41.1 lakh.