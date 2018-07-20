Big Boy Toyz is one of India's largest dealerships for pre-owned luxury vehicles, and has a new space in Andheri East. With an investment of Rs 15-20 crore, the 4,000 sq ft showroom is capable of housing 9 cars. The company also operates showrooms in Delhi and Gurugram, the latter being able to showcase over 40 cars. Roughly 30 percent of the sales for Big Boy Toyz comes from the Delhi-NCR region, while the company also has customers from across India, including in Tier-2 cities.

With the Mumbai showroom, the company hopes to make in-roads to the Maharashtra market. Big Boy Toyz deals in high-end luxury cars from marques such as Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, to name a few. Essentially, BBT deals in cars valued at over Rs 50 lakh, so it also includes the more desirable models from BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Billed as a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury vehicles, the company sources pre-owned cars which have run less than 20,000 km, before performing a strict 151 point check to ascertain mechanical and aesthetic soundness.

The company also undertakes service inspections for their customers on-location, should the need arise. Apart from a buy-back agreement, customers also get a 6 month/15,000 km warranty on the drivetrain of the car, which is a first in India. Big Boy Toyz has famously sold pre-owned luxury cars to prominent personalities such as Virat Kohli, Neha Dhupia, Honey Singh and more.