Overdrive

Latest entrant in the two-wheeler EV space, BGauss has commenced online bookings for its two electric scooters, the A2 and B8. The company has setup a dedicated website wherein it is accepting bookings for a minimal payment of Rs 3,000. Deliveries of these scooters have been confirmed to start from August 2020, with Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the first phase of operations.

Both these offerings A2 and B8 are being manufactured at the company's Chakan facility in Pune. Collectively, there will be five variants depending on the type of battery chosen on the scooter. The brand will be investing a total of Rs 125 crore over the next three years. Fluid design, low maintenance, great power, fast charging, IOT and more will be some of the highlights. The flagship offering, B8, comes with a 1,900W hub-mounted electric motor that can be specced with either a fixed lead acid battery or removable options of lithium-ion or Li-tech battery. The minimum charging time, as claimed, is three hours while the maximum is seven to eight hours that is expected to deliver a range of 70-78 km.

The features list includes Bluetooth and IOT options such as navigation, ride metrics, remote diagnostics, live tracking, geofencing and full charge alerts. BGauss will be offering a warranty of three years on the motor and the vehicle whereas that on the battery will be one or three years, depending on the type. The second scooter, A2 is offered with a hub-mounted 250W motor, that can be either mated to a fixed lead acid or a removable lithium-ion battery. The claimed riding range for both these variants is said to be 110 km, with a minimum charging time of 2.15 hours and a maximum of seven to eight hours. The company is in the process of developing its own motor, controller, wire harness etc and aims to achieve 100 percent localisation in 9 to 12 months. In the initial phase, the company is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21. It will have a sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase.

Here are the ex-showroom prices of both the models along with all its variants