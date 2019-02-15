Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
Bentley says Bentayga Speed is the fastest SUV in world, beats Lamborghini Urus

The Bentley Continental Speed will make its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Overdrive Feb 15, 2019 14:53:18 IST

Bentley has unveiled a new range-topping version of the Bentley Bentayga SUV. This SUV, called the Bentley Bentayga Speed now also happens to be the fastest SUV in the world with its 305.77 kmph top speed. This barely pips the Lamborghini Urus' 304.97 kmph.

Invariably, the Bentayga Speed is powered by the same 6.0-litre, twin-turbo W12 but software tweaks now lets the car make 635PS, up from 608PS from the non-Speed W12. The torque figure remains unchanged in 900 Nm. The Speed gets from 0 to 100 kmph 0.2s quicker at 3.9s. The Urus with 650PS form its 4.0 litre V8 does this run in 3.5s.

Bentley Bentayga Speed. Image: Bentley

Bentley Bentayga Speed. Image: Bentley

Other changes include a louder exhaust note, a Sport mode with sharper responses from the engine, eight-speed auto and the 48v suspension brain. There is also a revised, stiffer suspension set-up.

There are slight changes to the styling as well. A new 10-spoke rim in 22-inch size is now available and well as a smoked finish to the grille, headlamps and taillamps. A new rear spoiler has also been added. The interiors get subtle Speed badging and an Alcantara trim option on Sport design packages.

Expect a 30 to 40 lakh price increase over the standard W12.

