Bentley Bentayga S is a more driver-focused version of the V8-powered British luxury SUV

Chassis tweaks, upgraded brakes, a sports exhaust and cosmetic additions are part of the Bentley Bentayga S.


OverdriveMay 27, 2021 11:21:35 IST

Bentley has revealed a more driver-oriented version of its Bentley Bentayga SUV, termed the Bentayga S. The Bentayga is powered by the 4.0-litre V8, not the W12, but comes with a range of improvements to make it sharper to drive and to look at. The V8 in the Bentley Bentayga S puts out 550 hp and 770 Nm, unchanged from the standard Bentayga V8, and can do 0 to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds while reaching a 290 kph top speed. This version comes with the 48-volt electronic anti-roll system as standard.

Further, the Sport drive mode first seen on the Continental GT Speed has been added here as well. In this mode, there is a 15 percent increase in air suspension damping while ESC and air suspension have been tuned to improve steering response and turn-in as well as reduce body roll.

The Bentley Bentayga S' V8 produces the same 550 hp and 770 Nm as the standard Bentayga V8. Image: Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga S' V8 produces the same 550 hp and 770 Nm as the standard Bentayga V8. Image: Bentley

The brake-based torque-vectoring system has been retuned in the Bentley Bentayga S for improved front axle response while a new free-flowing sports exhaust is included as standard.

The Bentley Bentayga S gets a more purposeful exterior look to with its improved dynamics. All the exterior chrome has been replaced with a black finish, which is also repeated on the side-sills and door mirrors. The LED headlights and tail-lights are finished in a dark tint while the front air dam has been given a gloss black treatment. Topping this off are a larger rear spoiler, large 22-inch ceramic-polished wheels and model-specific badging, all of which are finished in black.

The Bentley Bentayga S' interior features swathes of alcantara. Image: Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga S' interior features swathes of alcantara. Image: Bentley

There is heavy use of Alcantara on the inside and a new seat design that features a fluted pattern as well as S lettering. There are Bentayga S tread plates while the digital instrumentation gets the same sportier graphics as the Continental GT Speed.

Prices for the Bentley Bentayga S haven't been announced yet, but you can expect a sizeable premium over the Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom) starting price of the standard Bentley Bentayga V8.

