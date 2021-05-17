Monday, May 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Bengaluru start-up Simple Energy to launch Mark 2 electric scooter on 15 August, 2021

In Eco mode, the Simple Energy Mark 2 will have a 4.8 kWh battery and a range of up to 240 kilometres.


OverdriveMay 17, 2021 16:58:03 IST

Bangalore-based Simple Energy is set to launch its first e-scooter, code-named the Mark 2, on 15 August – India’s Independence Day. The start-up states it has developed the production version of the e-scooter, the Mark 2, based on the prototype Mark1 developed last year. The Mark 2 will use a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and is said to accelerate from 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 100 kph. The most interesting figure mentioned on the spec sheet has to be the claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode.

The Simple Energy Mark 2 is expected to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Simple Energy

The Simple Energy Mark 2 is expected to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Simple Energy

Other notable features of the Mark 2 are the removable battery and the rather minimalistic and compact, yet futuristic design. The company hasn't mentioned how much time the battery in the soon-to-be-launched e-scooter will take for a full charge, at this time, but it has mentioned the inclusion of smart features such as a touchscreen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. The Mark 2 is expected to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Simple Energy has stated that the scooter will first be launched in Bengaluru (where its R&D centre is located, and the first factory is also being set up) followed by Chennai and Hyderabad. The company is looking to raise Series A funding of $15 million in the third quarter of this year. The start-up is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bangalore prior to the launch.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch date. 15 August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021