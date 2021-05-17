Overdrive

Bangalore-based Simple Energy is set to launch its first e-scooter, code-named the Mark 2, on 15 August – India’s Independence Day. The start-up states it has developed the production version of the e-scooter, the Mark 2, based on the prototype Mark1 developed last year. The Mark 2 will use a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and is said to accelerate from 0-50 kph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 100 kph. The most interesting figure mentioned on the spec sheet has to be the claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode.

Other notable features of the Mark 2 are the removable battery and the rather minimalistic and compact, yet futuristic design. The company hasn't mentioned how much time the battery in the soon-to-be-launched e-scooter will take for a full charge, at this time, but it has mentioned the inclusion of smart features such as a touchscreen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. The Mark 2 is expected to be priced from Rs 1.1 to Rs.1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Simple Energy has stated that the scooter will first be launched in Bengaluru (where its R&D centre is located, and the first factory is also being set up) followed by Chennai and Hyderabad. The company is looking to raise Series A funding of $15 million in the third quarter of this year. The start-up is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bangalore prior to the launch.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch date. 15 August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead."