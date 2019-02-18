Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
Benelli TRK 502 launched in India: Here's the new adventure tourer in pictures

The engine on the Benelli TRK 502 produces 48 PS and 46 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 18:14:50 IST

The Benelli TRK 502 starts at price of Rs 5 lakh in India. Image: Benelli

The Benelli TRK 502 starts at price of Rs 5 lakh in India. Image: Benelli

The Benelli TRK 502 is an adventure-oriented touring motorcycle with a beefed up fairing up front and a tall visor to deflect the wind away from the rider. Image: Benelli

The Benelli TRK 502 is an adventure-oriented touring motorcycle with a beefed up fairing up front and a tall visor to deflect the wind away from the rider. Image: Benelli

In this particular angle, doesn't the Benelli TRK 502 look similar to the much..much larger BMW? Image: Benelli

In this particular angle, doesn't the Benelli TRK 502 look similar to the much..much larger BMW? Image: Benelli

The TRK 502 features a digital-analogue instrumentation cluster sitting behind a tall wind screen. Image: Benelli

The TRK 502 features a digital-analogue instrumentation cluster sitting behind a tall windscreen. Image: Benelli

The engine on the TRK 502 is mounted on a trellis tubular frame and displaces 499.6 cc in a parallel-twin layout. Image: Benelli

The engine on the TRK 502 is mounted on a trellis tubular frame and displaces 499.6 cc in a parallel-twin layout. Image: Benelli

The TRK 502 has an appealing design and seems inspired by various larger capacity touring motorcycles. Image: Benelli

The TRK 502 has an appealing design and seems inspired by various larger capacity touring motorcycles. Image: Benelli

A look at the instrumentation on the Benelli TRK 502 when illuminated. Image: Benelli

A look at the instrumentation on the Benelli TRK 502 when illuminated. Image: Benelli

The adventure tourer has a 20L fuel tank which in result will have a high fuel range for the long hauls. Image: Benelli

The adventure tourer has a 20L fuel tank which in result will have a high fuel range for the long hauls. Image: Benelli

 

 

