tech2 News Staff
Feb 18, 2019 18:14:50 IST
The Benelli TRK 502 starts at price of Rs 5 lakh in India. Image: Benelli
The Benelli TRK 502 is an adventure-oriented touring motorcycle with a beefed up fairing up front and a tall visor to deflect the wind away from the rider. Image: Benelli
In this particular angle, doesn't the Benelli TRK 502 look similar to the much..much larger BMW? Image: Benelli
The TRK 502 features a digital-analogue instrumentation cluster sitting behind a tall windscreen. Image: Benelli
The engine on the TRK 502 is mounted on a trellis tubular frame and displaces 499.6 cc in a parallel-twin layout. Image: Benelli
The TRK 502 has an appealing design and seems inspired by various larger capacity touring motorcycles. Image: Benelli
A look at the instrumentation on the Benelli TRK 502 when illuminated. Image: Benelli
The adventure tourer has a 20L fuel tank which in result will have a high fuel range for the long hauls. Image: Benelli
