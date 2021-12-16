News18 Network

Benelli has launched the TRK 251 adventure-tourer in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Benelli’s all-new adventure tourer, TRK 251, joins the TRK family in India, which currently includes only the TRK 502. The folks at Benelli India state the TRK 251 has been designed purposefully with a visible steel trestle frame, touring-friendly ergonomics, twin seats, muscular tank, LED lighting, integrated turn indicators and imposing front fascia with beak, chunky front suspension, and an upswept chrome exhaust pipe. Benelli’s latest also comes with adjustable brake and clutch levers along with a five-volt USB charging point.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are excited to launch our Young Adventure Machine in India today. The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adventure tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm. The TRK 251 is their Entry to Adventure.”

Furthermore, the Benelli TRK 251 is available in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. Most importantly, though, the TRK 251 is powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 25.8 hp and 21.1 Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The TRK 251 gets an 18-litre fuel tank, 170 mm of ground clearance and a dry weight of 164 kg.

There’s an LCD instrument cluster along with LED lighting and pannier mounts, as well. Benelli India had opened bookings for the TRK 251 earlier, for a booking amount of Rs 6,000. The deliveries of Benelli’s all-new adventurer tourer are scheduled to start from January 2022.

However, it must be pointed out that even though other ADVs in the segment such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Hero Xpulse 200 4V are cheaper, the KTM 250 Adventure is the Benelli’s main rival.