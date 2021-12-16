Thursday, December 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Benelli TRK 251 adventure-tourer launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh: Check specs

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine with a peak output of 25.8 hp and 21.1 Nm of torque; mated to a six-speed gearbox.


News18 NetworkDec 16, 2021 17:39:19 IST

Benelli has launched the TRK 251 adventure-tourer in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Benelli’s all-new adventure tourer, TRK 251, joins the TRK family in India, which currently includes only the TRK 502. The folks at Benelli India state the TRK 251 has been designed purposefully with a visible steel trestle frame, touring-friendly ergonomics, twin seats, muscular tank, LED lighting, integrated turn indicators and imposing front fascia with beak, chunky front suspension, and an upswept chrome exhaust pipe. Benelli’s latest also comes with adjustable brake and clutch levers along with a five-volt USB charging point.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are excited to launch our Young Adventure Machine in India today. The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adventure tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm. The TRK 251 is their Entry to Adventure.”

Image: Benelli

Image: Benelli

Furthermore, the Benelli TRK 251 is available in three colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. Most importantly, though, the TRK 251 is powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 25.8 hp and 21.1 Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The TRK 251 gets an 18-litre fuel tank, 170 mm of ground clearance and a dry weight of 164 kg.

There’s an LCD instrument cluster along with LED lighting and pannier mounts, as well. Benelli India had opened bookings for the TRK 251 earlier, for a booking amount of Rs 6,000. The deliveries of Benelli’s all-new adventurer tourer are scheduled to start from January 2022.

However, it must be pointed out that even though other ADVs in the segment such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Hero Xpulse 200 4V are cheaper, the KTM 250 Adventure is the Benelli’s main rival.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021