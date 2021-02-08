Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Benelli Imperiale 400 gets a price cut of Rs 10,000 in India as the company sees an increase in localised content

The company will be offering the Benelli Imperiale 400 with a 2-year/unlimited-kilometer manufacturer warranty.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 12:09:51 IST

Benelli has announced a price reduction for its modern-classic, the Imperiale 400, in India. The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The company reduced the price owing to a rise in localised content of the product. Mechanically, the retro-classic motorcycle hasn't received any changes. At the heart of the bike is the BS6-compliant 374cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that delivers 21PS of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque.

Benelli Imperiale 400 gets a price cut of Rs 10,000 in India as the company sees an increase in localised content

Benelli Imperiale 400

The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission gearbox and the bike is based on a double-cradle frame. It features 41mm telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable shocks at the rear. The bike receives 19-inch wheels on the front with 300mm disc brakes, while the rear gets an 18-inch wheel with 240mm discs.

In terms of features, the Imperiale 400 comes with the LCD instrument panel, split seats, round headlamps, a 12-liter fuel tank with rubber padding, and a powder-coated black exhaust with metal heat shields. The bike is also available with standard dual-channel ABS.

The company will be offering the Benelli Imperiale 400 with a 2-year/unlimited-kilometer manufacturer warranty, unlike the  3-year/unlimited-kilometer warranty it had in 2020, but customers will be able to get an option to go for an extended 2-year warranty. Benelli is offering a 24x7 RSA facility as a part of its after-sales service with the Imperiale 400.

The bike competes with the likes of Honda Hness CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and Jawa standard.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021