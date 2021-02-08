FP Trending

Benelli has announced a price reduction for its modern-classic, the Imperiale 400, in India. The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The company reduced the price owing to a rise in localised content of the product. Mechanically, the retro-classic motorcycle hasn't received any changes. At the heart of the bike is the BS6-compliant 374cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that delivers 21PS of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission gearbox and the bike is based on a double-cradle frame. It features 41mm telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable shocks at the rear. The bike receives 19-inch wheels on the front with 300mm disc brakes, while the rear gets an 18-inch wheel with 240mm discs.

In terms of features, the Imperiale 400 comes with the LCD instrument panel, split seats, round headlamps, a 12-liter fuel tank with rubber padding, and a powder-coated black exhaust with metal heat shields. The bike is also available with standard dual-channel ABS.

The company will be offering the Benelli Imperiale 400 with a 2-year/unlimited-kilometer manufacturer warranty, unlike the 3-year/unlimited-kilometer warranty it had in 2020, but customers will be able to get an option to go for an extended 2-year warranty. Benelli is offering a 24x7 RSA facility as a part of its after-sales service with the Imperiale 400.

The bike competes with the likes of Honda Hness CB350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and Jawa standard.