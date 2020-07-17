Overdrive

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has launched the BSVI iteration of Imperiale 400 (First Impressions), the company's offering in the entry-level modern classic segment. The pricing of Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom has made it Rs 30,000 more than its launch price last year. The company has confirmed that the deliveries will commence from the first week of August onward. Also, to help prospective clients book the motorcycle without them physically visiting a dealership, Benelli India has setup a dedicated website, wherein bookings can be made for a token of Rs 6,000.

"We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli's identity in the entry level classic motorcycling segment." commented, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India.

Powering the Benelli Imperiale 400 BSVI is a SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection that produces a maximum power of 21PS at 6000rpm, with a torque output of 29Nm at 3500rpm. Benelli is offering a best in class 3-Year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, along with complimentary service for the first 2-years covering five periodic maintenance services, AMC cost of Rs. 1,500 plus tax for 3rd year periodic maintenance services, pick and drop service and 24/7 Road Side Assistance.