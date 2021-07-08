Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
Benelli 502C twin-cylinder cruiser to be launched in India late-July, bookings open

The Benelli 502C is a power cruiser that features a 500 cc parallel-twin engine making 47.5 hp and 46 Nm of torque.


tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2021 14:27:53 IST

Benelli India has opened bookings for its latest model for our market – the Benelli 502C. Originally expected to arrive in 2020, the 502C power cruiser will finally be launched in India in the last week of July, and Benelli has opened pre-launch bookings for the bike, with the booking amount set at Rs 10,000. It will be available in two colour options – burgundy and black.

If you think you’ve seen it before, it’s probably because the Benelli 502C clearly derives design inspiration from the significantly larger Ducati Diavel, which is the quintessential muscle cruiser. The 502C’s stance, shape and select styling elements are reminiscent of the burly Ducati. It has all-LED lighting and an upswept tail section with split tail-lights.

The Benelli 502C derives clear design inspiration from the Ducati Diavel. Image: Benelli

The Benelli 502C derives clear design inspiration from the Ducati Diavel. Image: Benelli

The Benelli 502C packs the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine that also powers the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 motorcycles. In the 502C, this engine puts out 47.5 hp and 46 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike has a 21-litre fuel tank, and weighs 216 kg (kerb). Seat height is rated at a rather comfortable 750 mm, while its 1,600 mm wheelbase is identical to that of the Ducati Diavel 1260.

Handling suspension duties are a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike features twin 280 mm disc brakes up front and a single 240 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the bike also gets a full digital instrument cluster.

Expect Benelli 502C prices to be around the Rs 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom). Image: Benelli

Expect Benelli 502C prices to be around the Rs 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom). Image: Benelli

Expect Benelli 502C prices to be around the Rs 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom), and it will, in all likelihood, become the most affordable parallel-twin-engined cruiser on sale in the country when it arrives in the coming weeks.

