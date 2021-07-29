Thursday, July 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Benelli 502C launched in India at Rs 4.98 lakh: Check specifications, features and more

The Benelli 502C has the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2021 12:04:08 IST

The Benelli 502C has been launched in India, priced at Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The 502C – which is the first model from Benelli India under its ‘Naked’ line of motorcycles – costs around Rs 29,000 more than the Benelli Leoncino 500 and Rs 13,000 more than the Benelli 502X adventure motorcycle. Benelli opened pre-launch bookings for the bike early in July, with the booking amount set at Rs 10,000. It will be available in two matte paint options – cognac red and black.

If you think you’ve seen it before, it’s probably because the Benelli 502C clearly derives design inspiration from the significantly larger Ducati Diavel, which is the quintessential muscle cruiser. The 502C’s stance, shape and select styling elements are reminiscent of the burly Ducati. It has all-LED lighting and an upswept tail section with split tail-lights, as well as a ‘floating’ seat unit.

The Benelli 502C packs the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine that also powers the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 motorcycles. In the 502C, this engine puts out 47.5 hp and 46 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike has a 21-litre fuel tank, ground clearance of 170 mm and weighs 216 kg (kerb). Seat height is rated at a rather comfortable 750 mm, while its 1,600 mm wheelbase is, interestingly, identical to that of the Ducati Diavel 1260.

The Benelli 502C has the same wheelbase length as the bike it derives design inspiration from - the Ducati Diavel. Image: Benelli

The Benelli 502C has the same wheelbase length as the bike it derives design inspiration from - the Ducati Diavel. Image: Benelli

Handling suspension duties are a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike features twin 280 mm disc brakes up front and a single 240 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the bike also gets a full digital instrument cluster.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Benelli 502C

Benelli 502C twin-cylinder cruiser to be launched in India late-July, bookings open

Jul 08, 2021
Benelli 502C twin-cylinder cruiser to be launched in India late-July, bookings open

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021