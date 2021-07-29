tech2 News Staff

The Benelli 502C has been launched in India, priced at Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The 502C – which is the first model from Benelli India under its ‘Naked’ line of motorcycles – costs around Rs 29,000 more than the Benelli Leoncino 500 and Rs 13,000 more than the Benelli 502X adventure motorcycle. Benelli opened pre-launch bookings for the bike early in July, with the booking amount set at Rs 10,000. It will be available in two matte paint options – cognac red and black.

If you think you’ve seen it before, it’s probably because the Benelli 502C clearly derives design inspiration from the significantly larger Ducati Diavel, which is the quintessential muscle cruiser. The 502C’s stance, shape and select styling elements are reminiscent of the burly Ducati. It has all-LED lighting and an upswept tail section with split tail-lights, as well as a ‘floating’ seat unit.

The Benelli 502C packs the same 500 cc parallel-twin engine that also powers the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 motorcycles. In the 502C, this engine puts out 47.5 hp and 46 Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike has a 21-litre fuel tank, ground clearance of 170 mm and weighs 216 kg (kerb). Seat height is rated at a rather comfortable 750 mm, while its 1,600 mm wheelbase is, interestingly, identical to that of the Ducati Diavel 1260.

Handling suspension duties are a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike features twin 280 mm disc brakes up front and a single 240 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and the bike also gets a full digital instrument cluster.