Battery swapping stations to be incorporated into 100+ GoMechanic garages across India

GoMechanic has joined hands with Battery Smart, a firm specialising in swappable batteries, to set up battery swap stations for two- and three-wheelers across the country.


Press Trust of IndiaAug 26, 2021 12:30:09 IST

Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, on Wednesday said it has joined hands with GoMechanic, a network of tech-enabled car service and spares centres. As per the partnership, Battery Smart will set up its battery swapping stations in over 100 GoMechanic garages across India, with the first one coming up in West Delhi.

"We aim to revolutionise the EV sector by building mutually beneficial partnerships with leaders in the automobile and mobility space. GoMechanic has 600 plus workshops across 35 cities and has aggressive growth plans.

The first GoMechanic garage to get a battery swapping station will be located in West Delhi. Image: Battery Smart

"Their centres will serve as vital points for our customers to get vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts," Battery Smart co-founder Pulkit Khurana said in a statement.

This partnership will also enable the company to quickly scale its swapping stations at key garages across territories, he added.

GoMechanic Vice President (Operations and Expansion) Suyash Kumar said the company is always open to working with partners that keep it at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution and hasten electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

"This is definitely a step forward in that direction. There are several synergies between Battery Smart and us, as we both are looking to enable EV adoption by establishing a dense EV ecosystem consisting of swapping or charging, retro-fitment and maintenance services, and this partnership with a leading player focused on battery swapping will empower us to do just that," he added.

