Overdrive

Bajaj Auto has officially teased the upcoming all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250F on its website. The new flagship of the Pulsar line-up will be launched in India this year, on 28 October.

It's been twenty years since Bajaj first introduced the Pulsar line-up in India, with the performance brand growing extensively over the years. Now, by the end of this month, the Pulsar brand is set to expand even further, but more importantly enter a new era in its evolutionary cycle. The soon-to-be-launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be the largest capacity Pulsar to date, and the most powerful one at that. And while the bike's details haven't been revealed to us, we have gathered some information from the teaser video that the company has posted on its website and some social media platforms.

From the teaser, we see that the new Pulsar 250 will feature a semi-faired design and foldable fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, quite like the Pulsar 220F model. There will most likely be different models of the Pulsar 250 on offer, namely a semi-faired and a naked version, with the semi-faired bike shown in the video most likely to be the Pulsar 250F. This particular variant of the Pulsar 250 gets an all-LED lighting setup - projector headlight, some sharp-looking DRLs and a tail-lamp layout that sticks to the performance brands' lineage while featuring an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on bars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split-seat design and a telescopic fork up front, with a gas-charged Nitrox monoshock at the rear.

The new quarter-litre Pulsar sports alloy wheels that are very similar in design to those of the NS models, gets disc brakes on both ends and also an engine cowl for some added flair.

There is no information shared on the engine and specs of the Pulsar 250 as yet, but we expect the new bike to feature an oil-cooled unit that also houses the company's patented variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.