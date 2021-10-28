12:55 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: It begins!
The launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 starts with a clip about the original Pulsar, and how it transformed the company from a mere scooter manufacturer to a maker of affordable performance motorcycles.
tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2021 12:51:21 IST
On the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar brand, Bajaj is set to reveal the biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet – the Bajaj Pulsar 250F.
12:55 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: It begins! The launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 starts with a clip about the original Pulsar, and how it transformed the company from a mere scooter manufacturer to a maker of affordable performance motorcycles.
12:35 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250: Gotta wait a little bit more Originally scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, the launch of the Pulsar 250 seems to be running a little behind, with the countdown timer being rest to 22 minutes. So it'll only begin closer to 1 pm. We've got to wait just a little bit longer.
12:22 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250: Watch the live stream You can follow the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 right here.
12:17 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250: What we know so far The faired version of the new Pulsar 250 - expected to be named Pulsar 250F - gets an all-LED lighting setup, an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on handlebars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split-seat design and a telescopic front fork, with a Nitrox monoshock at the rear.
11:45 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: Blast from the past At the launch event of the Pulsar 250, Bajaj has lined up all key Pulsars introduced over the years, including the original that came out all the way back in 2001. Were you a fan of the OG Pulsar?
11:09 (IST)
Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: The countdown Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250! The event begins at 12:30 pm IST, so sit back and relax as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch.
Today is the day! Bajaj is all set to lift the covers off the biggest Pulsar till date in the form of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F. In the teasers released so far, we’ve seen that the new Pulsar 250 will feature a semi-faired design and foldable fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, quite like the Pulsar 220F model.
There will most likely be different models of the Pulsar 250 on offer, namely a semi-faired and a naked version, with the semi-faired bike shown in the video most likely to be the Pulsar 250F.
This particular variant of the Pulsar 250 gets an all-LED lighting setup - projector headlamp, some sharp-looking DRLs and a tail-lamp layout that keeps to the performance brands' lineage while featuring an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on bars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split seat design and a telescopic front fork up front, with a gas-charged Nitrox monoshock at the rear.
The new quarter-litre Pulsar sports alloy wheels that are very similar to the design of those of the NS models, gets disc brakes on both ends and also an engine cowl for some added flair.
There's been no information shared on the engine and specs of the Pulsar 250 as yet, but we expect the new bike to feature an oil-cooled unit that also houses the company's patented variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.
