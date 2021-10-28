Thursday, October 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch LIVE updates: Unveil and price announcement event gets underway

tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2021 12:51:21 IST

On the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar brand, Bajaj is set to reveal the biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet – the Bajaj Pulsar 250F.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: It begins!

    The launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 starts with a clip about the original Pulsar, and how it transformed the company from a mere scooter manufacturer to a maker of affordable performance motorcycles.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250: Gotta wait a little bit more

    Originally scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, the launch of the Pulsar 250 seems to be running a little behind, with the countdown timer being rest to 22 minutes. So it'll only begin closer to 1 pm. We've got to wait just a little bit longer.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250: Watch the live stream

    You can follow the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 right here.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250: What we know so far

    The faired version of the new Pulsar 250 - expected to be named Pulsar 250F - gets an all-LED lighting setup, an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on handlebars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split-seat design and a telescopic front fork, with a Nitrox monoshock at the rear.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: Blast from the past

    At the launch event of the Pulsar 250, Bajaj has lined up all key Pulsars introduced over the years, including the original that came out all the way back in 2001. Were you a fan of the OG Pulsar?

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch to begin shortly

    The stage is set - in less than an hour's time, we will have our first look at the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250.

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: The countdown

    Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 250! The event begins at 12:30 pm IST, so sit back and relax as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch. 

    • read more

Today is the day! Bajaj is all set to lift the covers off the biggest Pulsar till date in the form of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F. In the teasers released so far, we’ve seen that the new Pulsar 250 will feature a semi-faired design and foldable fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, quite like the Pulsar 220F model.

There will most likely be different models of the Pulsar 250 on offer, namely a semi-faired and a naked version, with the semi-faired bike shown in the video most likely to be the Pulsar 250F.

This particular variant of the Pulsar 250 gets an all-LED lighting setup - projector headlamp, some sharp-looking DRLs and a tail-lamp layout that keeps to the performance brands' lineage while featuring an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on bars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split seat design and a telescopic front fork up front, with a gas-charged Nitrox monoshock at the rear.

The new quarter-litre Pulsar sports alloy wheels that are very similar to the design of those of the NS models, gets disc brakes on both ends and also an engine cowl for some added flair.

There's been no information shared on the engine and specs of the Pulsar 250 as yet, but we expect the new bike to feature an oil-cooled unit that also houses the company's patented variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


also see

Bajaj Pulsar 250

Bajaj Pulsar 250F previewed in shadowy teaser ahead of 28 October launch: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 20, 2021
Bajaj Pulsar 250F previewed in shadowy teaser ahead of 28 October launch: Here’s all you need to know

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021