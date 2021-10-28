Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Today is the day! Bajaj is all set to lift the covers off the biggest Pulsar till date in the form of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F. In the teasers released so far, we’ve seen that the new Pulsar 250 will feature a semi-faired design and foldable fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, quite like the Pulsar 220F model.

There will most likely be different models of the Pulsar 250 on offer, namely a semi-faired and a naked version, with the semi-faired bike shown in the video most likely to be the Pulsar 250F.

This particular variant of the Pulsar 250 gets an all-LED lighting setup - projector headlamp, some sharp-looking DRLs and a tail-lamp layout that keeps to the performance brands' lineage while featuring an all-digital instrument readout and clip-on bars. The Pulsar 250 also gets a split seat design and a telescopic front fork up front, with a gas-charged Nitrox monoshock at the rear.

The new quarter-litre Pulsar sports alloy wheels that are very similar to the design of those of the NS models, gets disc brakes on both ends and also an engine cowl for some added flair.

There's been no information shared on the engine and specs of the Pulsar 250 as yet, but we expect the new bike to feature an oil-cooled unit that also houses the company's patented variable valve actuation (VVA) technology.