Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at Rs 53,920, making it Rs 2,000 more expensive than the kick start version. That said, the Bajaj Platina 100 ES is now among India’s most affordable commuter motorcycles to be equipped with an electric start function. The Platina is one of the most successful products in the company's portfolio with sales of more than 7 million units. It gets spring-in-spring suspension, tubeless tyres along with 20 per cent longer front and rear suspension, long seat, LED DRL headlamp and wide rubber footpads.

Commenting on the launch Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, "The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much-sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology."

The Platina 100 ES comes with a 102cc DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that makes 7.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and generates 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. As claimed by the company, the rated top speed for the Platina 100 is 90 kph. In terms of rivals, the Bajaj Platina 100 ES goes up against the likes of Bajaj CT 100, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport and Hero HF Deluxe.