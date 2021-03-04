Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) launched in India, priced at Rs 53,920

At this price, the Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start ES is among the country’s most affordable commuter motorcycles with an electric start function.


OverdriveMar 04, 2021 11:44:54 IST

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at Rs 53,920, making it Rs 2,000 more expensive than the kick start version. That said, the Bajaj Platina 100 ES is now among India’s most affordable commuter motorcycles to be equipped with an electric start function. The Platina is one of the most successful products in the company's portfolio with sales of more than 7 million units. It gets spring-in-spring suspension, tubeless tyres along with 20 per cent longer front and rear suspension, long seat, LED DRL headlamp and wide rubber footpads.

Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) launched in India, priced at Rs 53,920

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES costs Rs 2,000 more than the kick start version. Image: Bajaj Auto

Commenting on the launch Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, "The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much-sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology."

The Platina 100 ES comes with a 102cc DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that makes 7.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and generates 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. As claimed by the company, the rated top speed for the Platina 100 is 90 kph. In terms of rivals, the Bajaj Platina 100 ES goes up against the likes of Bajaj CT 100, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport and Hero HF Deluxe.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trade: Top 10 gainers and losers today at close of market

Feb 23, 2021
Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trade: Top 10 gainers and losers today at close of market

science

Spectrograph built, developed indigenously commissioned for upcoming Devasthal telescope near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph built, developed indigenously commissioned for upcoming Devasthal telescope near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021