Bajaj Chetak has been brought back to life and this time the manufacturers have ditched the I.C engines that were on offer decades ago and have gone with the all-electric drivetrain. Yes, the new all-new Bajaj Chetak is infact an electric scooter.

With time the scooter has adapted to modern styling cues, however, keeping the silhouette same. A headlamp is an all-LED unit with horseshoe-shaped DRLs. The mirrors get a unique shape with a matte finish. The panels get no aggressive styling elements, instead, sport a smooth bulge on either side of the engine cover that flows to the back of the scooter integrating the tail lamp. The scooter comes equipped with disc brake assembly in the front and a drum brake setup for the rear. The alloys are multi-spoke units with red-highlights.

The dashboard gets a futuristic circular unit that integrates range, speed, time, battery charge and ride mode indicators. Gone are the buttons and toggle switches - The new Bajaj Chetak is equipped with feather touch switch units.

The drivetrain's electric motor sources its power from an IP67 rated Lithium-Ion battery that can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet. Additionally, a home charging station is available at an additional cost. The drivetrain offers two drive modes - eco and sport along with a reverse assist mode.

The user/rider can connect their smartphone via 'Chetak' application to the Bajaj Chetak and gain access to the ride data and history. The 'Chetak' application also offers features such as user authentication.

Bajaj is yet to announce the prices of the all-new electric Chetak, however, we anticipate a sticker price of Rs 1-1.1 lakh given the manufacturer's trait of aggressive pricing in the past.