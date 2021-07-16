tech2 News Staff

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now on sale in Nagpur, making it the second city in the state of Maharashtra where the reborn Chetak is available. Bookings for the Chetak have opened in the city of Nagpur, and the e-scooter will be sold via Bajaj’s KTM outlets at Kamptee Road and Khamla Square. At present, bookings for the Chetak are only open in Nagpur, and not in Pune and Bengaluru, the only cities the Chetak has been sold in so far.

Bajaj Chetak price in Nagpur

The price of the Bajaj Chetak in Nagpur is the same as in Pune and Bengaluru – the entry-level Chetak Urbane version is priced at Rs 1,42,988, while the top-spec Chetak Premium costs Rs 1,44,987 (both prices, ex-showroom). On-road in Nagpur, the Bajaj Chetak Urbane costs Rs 1,49,672, while the Chetak Premium is priced at Rs 1,51,680.

Interestingly, this is exactly how much the Chetak cost after a substantial price hike in the month of April, and the prices listed on the website do not seem to take into account the revised FAME-II subsidy or the incentives extended by the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. Bajaj is yet to respond to a query from Tech2 about the impact of the subsidies on the prices of the Chetak.

For buyers in Nagpur, the Chetak electric scooter can be booked online right now by paying an amount of Rs 2,000.

Going forward, Bajaj is set to launch the Chetak in Aurangabad, Mysore and Mangalore. It is also likely to be introduced in the city of Mumbai sometime in August. This comes at a time when action in the electric two-wheeler space is intensifying, with Ola Electric promising to make a splash with its first electric scooter due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Bajaj Chetak specifications, variants

The Chetak packs a 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which draws power from a lithium-ion battery. Range is pegged at 95 kilometres in Eco mode (85 kilometres in Sport mode), and the company says a full charge takes five hours. The Chetak’s battery comes with a three-year/50,000-kilometre warranty.

In terms of features, the top-spec Chetak Premium gets multiple metallic colour options, a front disc brake, a different seat and metallic-finish wheels. The Chetak Urbane, meanwhile, is available in just two colours and gets a drum brake up front.

