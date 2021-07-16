Friday, July 16, 2021Back to
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter goes on sale in Nagpur: Check prices, booking amount

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is now available in Nagpur, and will soon be introduced in Mysore, Aurangabad and Mangalore.


tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2021 14:48:54 IST

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now on sale in Nagpur, making it the second city in the state of Maharashtra where the reborn Chetak is available. Bookings for the Chetak have opened in the city of Nagpur, and the e-scooter will be sold via Bajaj’s KTM outlets at Kamptee Road and Khamla Square. At present, bookings for the Chetak are only open in Nagpur, and not in Pune and Bengaluru, the only cities the Chetak has been sold in so far.

The Bajaj Chetak will soon be on sale in a total of six cities. Image: Bajaj

Bajaj Chetak price in Nagpur

The price of the Bajaj Chetak in Nagpur is the same as in Pune and Bengaluru – the entry-level Chetak Urbane version is priced at Rs 1,42,988, while the top-spec Chetak Premium costs Rs 1,44,987 (both prices, ex-showroom). On-road in Nagpur, the Bajaj Chetak Urbane costs Rs 1,49,672, while the Chetak Premium is priced at Rs 1,51,680.

Interestingly, this is exactly how much the Chetak cost after a substantial price hike in the month of April, and the prices listed on the website do not seem to take into account the revised FAME-II subsidy or the incentives extended by the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. Bajaj is yet to respond to a query from Tech2 about the impact of the subsidies on the prices of the Chetak.

The Bajaj Chetak has a range of 95 kilometres in Eco mode. Image: Bajaj

For buyers in Nagpur, the Chetak electric scooter can be booked online right now by paying an amount of Rs 2,000.

Going forward, Bajaj is set to launch the Chetak in Aurangabad, Mysore and Mangalore. It is also likely to be introduced in the city of Mumbai sometime in August. This comes at a time when action in the electric two-wheeler space is intensifying, with Ola Electric promising to make a splash with its first electric scooter due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Bajaj Chetak specifications, variants

The Chetak packs a 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor, which draws power from a lithium-ion battery. Range is pegged at 95 kilometres in Eco mode (85 kilometres in Sport mode), and the company says a full charge takes five hours. The Chetak’s battery comes with a three-year/50,000-kilometre warranty.

The difference in price between the two Chetak variants is just Rs 2,000. Image: Tushar Burman/tech2

In terms of features, the top-spec Chetak Premium gets multiple metallic colour options, a front disc brake, a different seat and metallic-finish wheels. The Chetak Urbane, meanwhile, is available in just two colours and gets a drum brake up front.

Also read: Maharashtra EV policy 2021 explained – Prices of electric vehicle to drop sharply

