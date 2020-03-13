Overdrive

Bajaj Auto has launched their latest motorcycle, the Bajaj Dominar 250, in India at a price tag of Rs 1.6 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The power cruiser is aimed primarily at the touring enthusiasts and gets under-seat bungee straps as a standard feature.

Bajaj has launched only one fully-loaded variant which gets LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and a fully digital console like the Dominar 400 and is being offered in two colour schemes - full black and red-black. It gets 37mm USD telescopic forks in the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock in the back. ABS is, of course, standard as per the new regulations and it gets a 300mm disc in the front and a 230mm disc in the rear.

The Dominar is powered by the 248.77cc single-cylinder petrol engine that develops 27PS of power at 8,500rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm and can scoot to 100kmph in just 10.5 seconds. It comes shod with 100/80 tubeless rubber in the front and 130/70 rubber in back on the 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Dominar 250 enters the 250cc premium motorcycle segment to compete with the KTM Duke 250, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 along with the Yamaha FZ 25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Honda CBR 250R.

