Bajaj and Triumph to develop new sub-Rs 2 lakh mid-capacity engine motorcycles

Bajaj Auto will be distributing the Triumph Motorcycles in India, the date of which is unannounced.


OverdriveJan 24, 2020 18:01:44 IST

Today marked a historic day for an important alliance between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto was formally announced after 3 years of the first announcement. This non-enquity partnership will be working on an all-new mid-capacity engine (200-750 cc) platform for a range of motorcycles, prices of which will start from sub-Rs 2 lakh. These motorcycles will be sold under the Triumph brand.

Bajaj and Triumph to develop new sub-Rs 2 lakh mid-capacity engine motorcycles

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles logo.

Bajaj Auto has also confirmed that the same platform will not be used to spin out a Bajaj Auto motorcycle, to clarify the similarity between this alliance and the TVS-BMW partnership that has used the 310cc platform to churn Apache RR 310, G 310 GS and G 310 R.

Both the brands will be working together in terms of operations bringing in the strengths of both the brands. It is the first-ever time the British motorcycles manufacturer Triumph has entered into a collaboration like this.

Going forward, Bajaj Auto will be distributing the Triumph Motorcycles in India, the date of which have not been announced yet, leveraging Bajaj's strength in this field. Bajaj Auto will also represent the Triumph in international markets with the mid-range of motorcycles. Additionally, the motorcycles developed under this partnership will also be kept at Triumph's international showrooms.

The partnership will touch points on the terms of design, technology and cost-competitive manufacturing. attract new customers to the brand.

Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor, said: "This is an important partnership for Triumph and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe."

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto India, said: "The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each others strengths and expertise to make the relationship success for everyone."

