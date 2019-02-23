Overdrive

Avan Motors showcased the Xero+, an electric scooter in September 2018 in India, now the company has now announced the prices for the same. The Avan Xero+ is priced at Rs 47,000 ex-showroom India.

The Xero+ is available in two battery packs with a charging time of 2-4 hours. The single battery pack offers a range of 60 kilometres whereas the twin battery pack offers a range of 110 kilometres per charge. The battery packs are detachable and can be charged in regular household power sockets. The electric scooter is capable of doing a top speed of 45 km/hr.

Mechanically the Xero+ is equipped with a disc brake in the front and a drum brake setup at the back. The max load the Xero+ can take is 150kgs.

The manufacturer will offer an extended warranty along with an initial spare parts tool kit with the first batch of its scooters being sold. Avan Motors will also provide after-sales services to the customers as well as Road Side Assistance (RSA).

Speaking about the new series, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors said, "Electric vehicles are the future of commuting and our vehicles have shown that eco-friendliness need not come at the cost of less performance. The Xero+ has received great response from our users and comes at a very practical price point. Continuing with its success story further, Avan plans to launch new scooters and vehicles across categories to meet the needs of a wide consumer segment. Every product will be a unique one in its category, equipped with an array of features that will make them a leader in their respective segments. We are also working with advanced technology that promises to enhance the user experience and benefit them in different ways. With our new range of e-scooters and an efficient pricing strategy, we want to encourage more people to go the EV way, not just as a novelty but as a big part of their lifestyle, becoming the norm rather than an alternative."

