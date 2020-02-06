Overdrive

Auto Expo 2020 has commenced and the first day saw the unveiling of a lot of SUVs. And why not, India is an SUV dominated the market. So here's our pick on the top 5 SUVs showcased on Day 1.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen showed its Taigun SUV, the first product built on the MQB A0 IN platform. This SUV will be powered by Volkswagen's TSI technology engine combined with a DSG gearbox. The Taigun has a sporty stance and clean styling.

The fairly spacious interior has leatherette seats and a digital instrument cluster. It's contemporary in its design and has a LED strip that is bordered by a glossy black trim. This LED strip runs across the whole width of the car and integrates well with the LED tail lamps.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo and at an attractive price of Rs 8.25 lakh (post FAME Phase 2 benefits), making it the most affordable passenger vehicle EV offered in the Indian market. The eKUV100 uses a 40kW electric motor, producing 120Nm torque driving the front wheels. It has a 147km range on a single charge and can be charged up to 80 percent in just one hour. Mahindra says that the eKUV100 can be ideal for shared mobility.

Kia Sonet

Kia Motors India unveiled its third offering in India, the Sonet compact SUV, that is based on the Hyundai Venue SUV. The Kia Sonet SUV will be launched in the second half of 2020 and is really striking looking. It has the most prominent tiger-nose grille yet, and it's sure to growl at the competition.

If you thought the Kia Seltos (Review) is good-looking, then the Kia Sonet is even more smashing.

Tata Sierra

Tata Motors showcased the Sierra concept at the Auto Expo. The concept is an electric SUV and takes its design cues, especially the rear windows and the boxy design from Tata Sierra - one of India's pioneering SUVs in its time. A big change is that the concept has three doors compared to the Sierra that only had two doors. In the new Sierra concept, there is one door on the right-hand side and two doors on the left, so as to facilitate easy entry for the rear seat passengers.

Haval F7

Great Wall Motors just showcased the Haval F7 SUV, that the company is positioning as an artificial intelligent (AI) connected SUV. The F7 comes with two engine options, both petrol, with a 1.5-litre engine producing 166PS and 285Nm with a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.7kmpl and the 2.0-litre engine producing 221PS and 385Nm with a fuel efficiency of 13.7kmpl.In China, Haval has sold 1,40,770 units of F7 within a year of its launch, no doubt helped by its somewhat sharp lines and smart design.



