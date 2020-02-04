Overdrive

Tata Motors will showcase its first micro-SUV, Hornbill, in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Hornbill is an SUV-styled hatchback that will be positioned under the Tata Tiago in terms of pricing.

The Hornbill, derived from the H2X concept that was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year — is based on the Alfa platform developed by Tata under its new Impact 2.0 design philosophy, which will feature a taller profile in a compact chassis.

Design cues of the Hornbill target the Indian customers looking forward to the ongoing SUV trend sloping towards the entry-level segment. The Hornbill takes bits and pieces in terms of design from its bigger sibling, the Harrier, with its split headlamps along with a black cladding over the body, sloping roof, squared wheel arches giving it the feel of a big SUV.

The dimensions of the Hornbill is likely to be 3,840mm in length, 1,822mm wide, 1,635mm tall in a wheelbase of 2,450mm, as seen from the concept car and will most likely make its way to India with similar figures. The micro-SUV is expected to feature a Revotron 1.2-litre BSVI petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

There are no details about the pricing for now, but it is expected to be priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and 5 lakh ex-showroom and will compete with the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.

