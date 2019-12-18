Overdrive

Skoda Auto has revealed what the interiors of the Skoda Vision IN SUV concept might look, ahead of its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Vision IN previews the first product from the new India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform that the brand is developing as part of its India 2.0 initiative. This will form the basis of a range of Skoda and Volkswagen products for our market.

The firm has stated that the Vision IN is 4.26m long. This means that it will directly compete with cars like the Kia Seltos and the new Hyundai Creta that is also expected to debut at the Expo. The interior sketches show that the interior will draw heavily from the brand's recent international launches, specifically the Kamiq and the Octavia.

This can be seen with a dash design which is now made of three segmented layers, and isn't a single face like on the current Octavia or Superb. Another major derivation is the floating, outward-facing centre console. Throughout this, there is a smattering of familiar touches from international Skoda cars. These come in the form of the floating central touchscreen, the new rocker switch gear-selector housed, and a three-spoke steering wheel that gets the knurled chrome roller switches.

The Vision IN also seems to get many unique touches unseen before on a Skoda. These include the new free-standing Virtual cockpit instrument cluster, the big squarish air-vents on these sides and the heavy orange accents on the doors dash and centre armrest. Another highlight is the crystal ornament on the top of the dash.

This photo gives a fair idea of how the production-spec interior might look like. We think the centre-console will get AC vents below the orange segment, more buttons and a more functional centre console. Aside from this, expect more practical door-handles and latches with interior space mirroring something like that of the Seltos.

There are three petrol options available on the Kamiq in Europe starting with a 95PS 1.0 TSI, a 115PS version of the same motor and going up to a 1.5 TSI with 150PS. The diesel engine will be a 1.6 TDI with 115PS and 250Nm. For India, the 1.0-litre with 115PS and 200 Nm and the 1.5-litre petrol with 150PS and 250 Nm seem most likely. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT could be the transmission options

We think that the exterior styling will also draw heavy influences from cars like the Kamoq and Karoq, but will come with unique elements to make it more attractive for our market. The production version is expected to debut by mid 2021 and should be priced around the Rs 15 to 20 lakh bracket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.