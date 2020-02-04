Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
OverdriveFeb 04, 2020 16:48:24 IST

Days before the Auto Expo 2020, Overdrive has spotted the facelift Skoda Superb which will be showcased at the event. While the car on display is likely to be petrol or a diesel-powered executive sedan, the plug-in hybrid that that has broken cover internationally is likely to come in the Indian market on a later date.

The changes that the facelift Superb will sport is the revised fascia. The grille has bolder lines and is more in line with Skoda's new design language. The headlamp assembly now sports sharper and sleeker look and the halogen fog lamp unit has been replaced by the sharper-looking LED fog lamp cluster. The side profile largely remains the same. The rear end now gets a chrome strip that runs along the width of the car and integrates itself into the tail lamp unit.

Skoda Superb

The cabin is expected to be the same while the feature list could be rehashed.

Currently, the Superb is offered in two variants — petrol and diesel. The 1.8-litre petrol motor gets turbocharging and puts out 180PS and 250Nm of torque. The petrol variant comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional seven-speed automatic (Twin-Clutch) gearbox. The diesel variant gets a 2.0-litre engine putting out 177PS and 350Nm of torque. The diesel comes mated to a six-speed automatic (Twin-Clutch) gearbox only.

The same engine and gearbox options are expected to make it in 2020 Superb - but with BSVI compliance. This is likely to hike the price of the car by Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh over the current ex-showroom cost. The 2020 Skoda Superb could range between Rs 27.5-35 lakh ex-showroom and will continue to rival against the Volkswagen PassatToyota Camry and the Honda Accord.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


