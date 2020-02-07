Friday, February 07, 2020Back to

Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster 1.3 turbo petrol BSVI unveiled; to go on sale after April

The Duster turbo petrol will replace the 1.5-litre diesel motor that have been the mainstay for Renault-Nissan cars in India.


OverdriveFeb 07, 2020 14:25:52 IST

Renault India has showcased the BSVI compliant version of its popular Renault Duster SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. This Duster gets Renault's newest global petrol engines, more specifically the TCe 160, a 1.3-litre with 160PS and 250Nm.

This version will be available post the April 2020 BSVI. The Duster gets some more features too, these include a new set of 17-inch alloys, an engine Start-Stop function and remote cabin pre-cooling. The previous features set remains unchanged so there's the new eight-inch touchscreen and all mandated safety tech.

The previous features set remains unchanged so there's the new eight-inch touchscreen and all mandated safety tech.

The Duster turbo petrol will replace the 1.5-litre diesel motor that have been the mainstay for Renault-Nissan cars in India. This engine isn't being reworked to meet BSVI norms given the brand's decision to move away from diesels engines in the BSVI era. The turbo petrol will be paired with a CVT and a 6-speed manual in the Duster's higher trims. Lower trims will continue with the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated with 106PS and 142Nm.

Prices for the Duster turbo petrol will be announced once the SUV launches in April.

