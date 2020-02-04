Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to arrive in the India market

Maruti Suzuki is likely to showcase the petrol-powered Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross at the Auto Expo.


OverdriveFeb 04, 2020 14:08:37 IST

Maruti Suzuki India teased the Futuro-e concept and confirmed that it will be showcased at the manufacturer's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 — alongside its 17 other products.

One of the vehicles from the line-up will be the Suzuki Jimny which is likely to be showcased at the stands to gauge the customer response and feedback. Given that the second-generation Mahindra Thar will be unveiled at the same event, the Suzuki Jimny is most likely to gather traction from the same enthusiast.

Suzuki Jimny. Image: Suzuki

The Suzuki Jimny is the successor to the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy that was pulled off the assembly line in October 2018. Internationally, the Gypsy was followed by two generations of which the most recent one broke cover last year. Even at the turn of the decade, the Suzuki Jimny is bare-bones and does not get much complicated electronic systems i.e a traction control, torque vectoring system or driving modes.

Powering the Suzuki Jimny is the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine that we see powering the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6. The power figures are rated at 100PS at 6,000rpm and generates 130Nm at 4,000rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic. For underpinnings, the Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis and gets a 4 x 4 drivetrain with a transfer case to offer, 2H (2WD-high gear), 4H (4WD-high gear), and 4L (4WD-low gear) gearing.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to showcase the petrol-powered Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross at the Auto Expo. Observing this shift from diesel to petrol, the Jimny is most likely to be offered in a petrol variant only (as its predecessor — Maruti Suzuki Gypsy).

Overdrive reported that the Japanese manufacture could launch the five-door version of the Jimny as opposed to the three-door variant that is on sale internationally. We also reported that the manufacturer could consider bringing the lifestyle off-roader to India mid-last-year given that the local production of the Jimny could help Maruti Suzuki to price the SUV aggressively in the Rs 6-9 lakh bracket.

