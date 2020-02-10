Overdrive

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Ignis facelift at the Auto Expo. The car features cosmetic changes that bring it closer to a crossover in look and feel, such as high seating position, rear fascia with coupled with roof rails and a spoiler to give it an SUV-like stance. In terms of looks, the Ignis has not changed much from its pre-facelift counterpart. In terms of interiors, the 7-inch display gets updated to Maruti's latest SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which has on-board navigation with voice commands activation.

The Ignis is powered by the BSVI compliant 1.2-litre K12 engine with 5-speed manual and AMT automatic options being offered. The engine churns out 84.15PS and 113Nm of torque, which are the same power figures as that of the outgoing BSIV version.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers."

