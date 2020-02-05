Overdrive

Mahindra launched the eKUV100 today at the Auto Expo and at an attractive price of Rs 8.25 lakh (post FAME Phase 2 benefits), making it the most affordable passenger vehicle EV offered in the Indian market today.

The eKUV100 uses a 40kW electric motor, producing 120Nm torque driving the front wheels.

It has a 147 km range on a single charge and can be charged up to 80 percent in just one hour. Mahindra says that the eKUV100 can be ideal for shared mobility.

The eKUV does not look any different from the regular KUV100 with the only difference being that some of the slots in the front bumper have been blocked and blue highlights added.

