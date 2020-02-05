Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

highlights read more LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE 11:27 (IST) Behold Maruti Suzuki's Concept Futuo-E! Day 1 began with the global debut of Concept Futuo-E SUV



India's much-awaited and largest auto show, Auto Expo 2020, has begun today, bringing carmakers from far and wide to Delhi to showcase their best offerings at the 15th edition of the event.

Skoda, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen are among dozens of big names bringing their wares to the auto event. First held in 1986 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Auto Expo aims to bring the biggest innovations of the tech world under a single platform — an auto show, held every two years.

This year, India Expo Mart in Greater Noida will be the stage for the week-long expo, from 7 to 12 February 2020. Auto enthusiasts can now head to the BookmyShow website to buy tickets, which are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 750.

With our editor and resident auto junkie Tushar Burman on the ground, we'll bring you live updates on launches and the latest from the event.

So stay tuned folks!