Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, KIA kicks off day one unveiling their new rides

tech2 News StaffFeb 05, 2020 11:53:33 IST

We will bring you the latest updates of the Auto Expo 2020. So all the auto enthusiasts out there, stay tuned!

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Next in line is Skoda Superb facelift

    This car with HAWT looks (as our editor calls it) will launch soon in India. It is likely to be priced between Rs 27.5-35 lakh.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Skoda unveils VISION IN concept

    This car will be hitting the Indian markets in 2021

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Tata Sierra is another highlight of the day

    With this showstopper, Tata Motors aims to bring back the old world charm in terms of design.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    The company says that it will launch its TRIBER EASY-R AMT in India in the first half of 2020

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Renault showcases TRIBER EASY-R AMT

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Behold Maruti Suzuki's Concept Futuo-E!

    Day 1 began with the global debut of Concept Futuo-E SUV 

India's much-awaited and largest auto show, Auto Expo 2020, has begun today, bringing carmakers from far and wide to Delhi to showcase their best offerings at the 15th edition of the event.

Skoda, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen are among dozens of big names bringing their wares to the auto event. First held in 1986 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Auto Expo aims to bring the biggest innovations of the tech world under a single platform — an auto show, held every two years.

This year, India Expo Mart in Greater Noida will be the stage for the week-long expo, from 7 to 12 February 2020. Auto enthusiasts can now head to the BookmyShow website to buy tickets, which are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 750.

Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, KIA kicks off day one unveiling their new rides

Auto Expo was first held in 1986 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

With our editor and resident auto junkie Tushar Burman on the ground, we'll bring you live updates on launches and the latest from the event.

So stay tuned folks!



