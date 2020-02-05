Wednesday, February 05, 2020Back to

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches Kia Carnival in India at Rs 24.95 lakh

The Kia Carnival will come with a 2.2-litre VGT BSVI diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.


OverdriveFeb 05, 2020 14:52:58 IST

Kia Motors India launched its second offering in the country, the luxurious Carnival MPV, at Rs 24.95 lakh. That's the price of the base version while the top-spec Limousine trim will be available at Rs. 33.95 lakh. The price of the 8-seater premium trim is Rs 25.15 lakh, 7-seater; Rs 28.95 lakh and Rs 29.95 lakh for the 9-seater Prestige trim. Over 70 per cent bookings have been received by Kia for the Limousine trim. The Kia Carnival will be offered with a 2.2-litre VGT BSVI diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Carnival

Though it's priced substantially higher than its main rival, the Toyota Innova, the Kia Carnival also offers more in terms of style, space, comfort and features. The Kia Carnival has a longish bonnet and smart profile and substantial street presence and comes with Kia's signature 'tiger-nose' grille and wrap-around LED projection headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

The features list includes VIP Nappa leather seats, dual-panel electric sunroof, dual touchscreen rear seat entertainment, and power tailgate. It will be available with UVO Connect, Kia's connected car and infotainment system with 37 smart features. This is offered free to Indian buyers for three years after purchase. Certain UVO features can also be accessed via users' smart watches.

