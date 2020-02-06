Overdrive

The Hyundai Creta was launched in 2016 and this compact SUV became a spectacular success and has sold over 6.5 lakh units till date. Now Hyundai has revealed the completely new second-generation Creta and it looks set to replicate its earlier success. Based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos (Review), which also happens to be its biggest rival, Hyundai designers have worked hard to distinguish it from its sister company's SUV, the Seltos.

The completely new Hyundai Creta which was unveiled by Hyundai's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan at the Auto Expo today, has a three-dimensional cascading grille, a sharply sculpted front bumper with a faux pax skid plate and deep crease lines on the long bonnet. The combination of separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and cleverly positioned fog lamps, give the front a funky look.

The all-new Hyundai Creta also has prominently flared wheel arches that house R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. A new flying C-Pillar garnish adds an additional dose of smartness to the design. The illumination package at the rear is also extensive with LED tail lamps, and LED high mount stop light. The rear bumper also has a skid plate to complement the one at the front.

The all-new Hyundai Creta retains its smart profile, but with all the new styling changes and design elements, it's ready to take the fight to its rivals, especially the Kia Seltos, the SUV from its sister company which upstaged it recently.

