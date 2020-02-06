Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils a second-gen Creta with new styling changes, design elements

The all-new Hyundai Creta also has prominently flared wheel arches that house R17 diamond cut alloy wheels.


OverdriveFeb 06, 2020 17:13:58 IST

The Hyundai Creta was launched in 2016 and this compact SUV became a spectacular success and has sold over 6.5 lakh units till date. Now Hyundai has revealed the completely new second-generation Creta and it looks set to replicate its earlier success. Based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos (Review), which also happens to be its biggest rival, Hyundai designers have worked hard to distinguish it from its sister company's SUV, the Seltos.

Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils a second-gen Creta with new styling changes, design elements

The all-new Hyundai Creta also has prominently flared wheel arches that house R17 diamond cut alloy wheels.

The completely new Hyundai Creta which was unveiled by Hyundai's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan at the Auto Expo today, has a three-dimensional cascading grille, a sharply sculpted front bumper with a faux pax skid plate and deep crease lines on the long bonnet. The combination of separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and cleverly positioned fog lamps, give the front a funky look.

The all-new Hyundai Creta also has prominently flared wheel arches that house R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. A new flying C-Pillar garnish adds an additional dose of smartness to the design. The illumination package at the rear is also extensive with LED tail lamps, and LED high mount stop light. The rear bumper also has a skid plate to complement the one at the front.

The all-new Hyundai Creta retains its smart profile, but with all the new styling changes and design elements, it's ready to take the fight to its rivals, especially the Kia Seltos, the SUV from its sister company which upstaged it recently.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Superb to be showcased at the event; will be launched in India after

Feb 04, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Superb to be showcased at the event; will be launched in India after
Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, KIA kicks off day one unveiling their new rides

Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Updates

Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, KIA kicks off day one unveiling their new rides

Feb 05, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: From participants to tickets, here's everything you need to know about India's largest auto show

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: From participants to tickets, here's everything you need to know about India's largest auto show

Feb 04, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to arrive in the India market

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to arrive in the India market

Feb 04, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors will showcase production version of the H2X concept

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors will showcase production version of the H2X concept

Feb 04, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches Kia Carnival in India at Rs 24.95 lakh

Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors launches Kia Carnival in India at Rs 24.95 lakh

Feb 05, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020