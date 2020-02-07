Friday, February 07, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 electric bike showcased; to hit Indian roads in 2021

Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle AE-47 is powered by a 4000W motor that has a top speed of 85kmph.


OverdriveFeb 07, 2020 13:39:09 IST

Hero Electric, not to be confused by Hero Moto Corp, unveiled their first-ever electric bike AE-47 at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company plans to launch the electric bike by 2021. Hero Electric launched the first Lithium-ion based electric scooter in India and introduced the unique concept of charging stations for anywhere and everywhere usage. Hero Electric is aiming at pricing the AE-47 electric bike at sub-Rs 2 lakh when launched in India in 2021.

Auto Expo 2020: Hero Electric AE-47 electric bike showcased; to hit Indian roads in 2021

Hero Electric AE 47 Electric Motorcycle. Image credit: Tushar Kelshikar/Team BHP

The electric motorcycle AE-47 is powered by a 4000W motor that has a top speed of 85kmph. It comes with a lithium-ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery pack. With a charging time of 4 hours it produces a range of 85 Km/ch in power mode, 160 km/ch in eco mode and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. The electric bike features advanced braking system with combi brakes 290 mm front and rear 215mm.

The AE-47 electric bike gets Cruise Control feature too, which should be first in class. It also features a digital instrument cluster, keyless access, mobile charger, walk assist and reverse feature. The motorcycle is supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, Realtime tracking and Geofencing.

In its present form, the components of AE-47 electric bike such as the motor and the battery pack are from China. However, the company aims to indenise it to close to 70 percent, which will help the brand price the electric bike competitively in the Indian market.

