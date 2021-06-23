Wednesday, June 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Audi will phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2033, to only launch EVs starting 2026

Audi's last combustion engine will also be the best it has ever built, said company CEO Markus Duesmann.


Agence France-PresseJun 23, 2021 10:35:48 IST

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. "Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033.

However, strong demand in China could see Audi's local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.

Carmakers everywhere are pouring huge sums into the shift towards battery-powered vehicles as they tout green credentials in a world growing more concerned about climate change.

In Europe, the transition has been sped up in part because of tougher EU pollution regulations and the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal uncovered at Audi parent Volkswagen in 2015.

By 2025, Audi will have 20 electric models in its global portfolio. Image: Andreas Lischka via Pixabay

By 2025, Audi will have over 20 electric models in its global portfolio. Image: Andreas Lischka via Pixabay

Duesmann said Audi is this year already launching more new electric models than diesel or petrol models.

By 2025, the four-ring brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup.

Duesmann also said Audi would keep working to improve its internal combustion engines until the end to ensure greater efficiency.

"Audi's last internal combustion engine will be the best we've ever built," he said.

Audi parent company Volkswagen announced an e-offensive earlier this year, saying it would spend 46 billion euros over the next five years to dominate the global electric car market.

Both the standard as well as the coupe-SUV versions of the Audi e-tron will soon be launched in India. Image: Audi

Both the standard as well as the coupe-SUV versions of the Audi e-tron will soon be launched in India. Image: Audi

The 12-brand group has vowed to set up six battery factories in Europe by the end of the decade as part of the push, hoping to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers of the key component in electric cars.

Electric car pioneer Tesla meanwhile is building a "gigafactory" near Berlin that aims to produce around 500,000 vehicles a year initially.

Audi's announcement comes as carmakers around the globe are vowing to go all-electric over the coming years.

BAIC, one of China's largest state-owned automakers, has said it will phase out sales of petrol vehicles by 2025, as has Britain's Jaguar.

Sweden's Volvo plans to sell only electric models from 2030, followed by US giant General Motors from 2035.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2039, with German rival Volkswagen targeting the year 2040.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Audi e-tron GT

All-electric Audi e-tron GT makes world premiere; has a range of up to 487km

Feb 10, 2021
All-electric Audi e-tron GT makes world premiere; has a range of up to 487km
Audi A6 e-tron concept revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021, previews e-sedan due in 2023

Audi A6 e-tron

Audi A6 e-tron concept revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021, previews e-sedan due in 2023

Apr 19, 2021
Rendering of the all-electric Audi e-tron quattro concept revealed

audi

Rendering of the all-electric Audi e-tron quattro concept revealed

Aug 20, 2015
Audi's electric SUV e-tron delayed by four weeks delay due to a software bug

Audi e-tron

Audi's electric SUV e-tron delayed by four weeks delay due to a software bug

Oct 21, 2018
Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be launched in India by mid-2021, more Audi EVs in the pipeline

Audi

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be launched in India by mid-2021, more Audi EVs in the pipeline

Mar 08, 2021
A cool new suit and a futuristic Audi! What else is Peter Parker hiding?

A cool new suit and a futuristic Audi! What else is Peter Parker hiding?

Jul 31, 2019

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021