tech2 News Staff

Audi India has confirmed the launch date for its next offering for our market – the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback facelift will be launched in India on 22 March, 2021. Audi had originally hinted at the S5 Sportback’s imminent return to the Indian market at the launch of the Audi Q2 last year, but we’ve had to wait a fair bit since, with the facelifted A4 being launched first at the start of 2021. But now, the S5 is what’s next from Audi India, and here’s all we know about this spicier five-door version of the Audi A5.

Compared to the S5 Sportback that was launched in 2017, the 2021 model gets new Matrix LED headlights as standard, LED tail-lights, redesigned bumpers, a larger rear spoiler and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Vital changes have been made to the Audi S5 Sportback’s interior, with the rotary dial for operating the infotainment being done away with, and replaced with a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system, which also accepts voice commands. The 2021 S5 Sportback will also feature a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display, sport seats up front and a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.

At the heart of the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is the same 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine making 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters) is standard, as is the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph.

At present, the other performance-oriented Audi models on sale in India are the RS7 Sportback and the RS Q8, with the S5 Sportback set to be the sole ‘S’ model available in our market. Interestingly, the S5 Sportback has made the switch to diesel power in several markets abroad, but India will only get the petrol-powered S5.

After the S5 Sportback, Audi has stated it will launch two all-electric SUVs – the e-tron and e-tron Sportback – by mid-2021.