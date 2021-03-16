Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Audi S5 Sportback facelift to be launched in India on 22 March, gets 354 hp V6 petrol engine

For 2021, the Audi S5 Sportback gets a handful of styling tweaks and important new features.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2021 20:04:45 IST

Audi India has confirmed the launch date for its next offering for our market – the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback facelift will be launched in India on 22 March, 2021. Audi had originally hinted at the S5 Sportback’s imminent return to the Indian market at the launch of the Audi Q2 last year, but we’ve had to wait a fair bit since, with the facelifted A4 being launched first at the start of 2021. But now, the S5 is what’s next from Audi India, and here’s all we know about this spicier five-door version of the Audi A5.

Compared to the S5 Sportback that was launched in 2017, the 2021 model gets new Matrix LED headlights as standard, LED tail-lights, redesigned bumpers, a larger rear spoiler and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Audi S5 Sportback facelift to be launched in India on 22 March, gets 354 hp V6 petrol engine

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback's top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph. Image: Audi

Vital changes have been made to the Audi S5 Sportback’s interior, with the rotary dial for operating the infotainment being done away with, and replaced with a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system, which also accepts voice commands. The 2021 S5 Sportback will also feature a 12.3-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display, sport seats up front and a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.

At the heart of the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is the same 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine making 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters) is standard, as is the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 kph.

At present, the other performance-oriented Audi models on sale in India are the RS7 Sportback and the RS Q8, with the S5 Sportback set to be the sole ‘S’ model available in our market. Interestingly, the S5 Sportback has made the switch to diesel power in several markets abroad, but India will only get the petrol-powered S5.

After the S5 Sportback, Audi has stated it will launch two all-electric SUVs – the e-tron and e-tron Sportback – by mid-2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Audi Shatters Sexist Stereotypes In A Bold New Video

Mar 15, 2021
Audi Shatters Sexist Stereotypes In A Bold New Video
Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be launched in India by mid-2021, more Audi EVs in the pipeline

Audi

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be launched in India by mid-2021, more Audi EVs in the pipeline

Mar 08, 2021

science

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021
DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

DNA Tech Bill

DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

Mar 16, 2021
New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021