Audi RS5 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.04 crore, packs 450 hp V6 turbo-petrol

The Audi RS5 Sportback is the third RS-badged model to go on sale in India since the implementation of BS6 emission norms.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2021 17:55:09 IST

Audi India has launched its latest model for India, and it’s a firecracker of a four-door – the Audi RS5 Sportback is here, priced at Rs 1.04 crore (introductory, ex-showroom). This is only the third Audi RS model to go on sale in India since the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April 2020, following the Audi RSQ8 SUV and the RS7 Sportback.

At its launch price, the 2021 RS5 Sportback – which is a facelifted version of the current-gen RS5 Sportback – costs considerably less than its other RS siblings, and even undercuts the price of the pre-facelift model, which was pegged at Rs 1.10 crore in 2018.

With its 450 hp V6, the Audi RS5 Sportback will crack 0-100 kph in just 3.9 seconds. Image: Audi

The RS5 – which has been introduced in four-door Sportback form in India for the first time – has a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine – mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox – that makes 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque. It can propel the RS5 from 0-100 kph in just 3.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 kph.

Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard, and the RS5 also packs dedicated RS drive modes and RS suspension and brakes.

On the equipment list are Matrix LED headlights, three-zone climate control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

The Audi RS5 Sportback is available in eight colour schemes - Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green and Daytona Grey.

